Local Main 

Oman warns against using honourary titles without approval

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation pointed out that some people use academic titles based on honorary certificates issued by some higher education institutions. Hence, the ministry, represented by the Qualification Equivalency and Recognition Department, would like to explain that the honourary certificates issued by any higher education institution anywhere in the world are granted based on a person’s experience or in recognition of their academic, scientific and social contributions. Thus, honourary certificates are not equivalent to any academic degree and do not give their holder any academic title in any field.

The ministry notified that honourary certificates should not be used without obtaining approval from the ministry in accordance with the procedures followed in this regard.

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation added that the Oman Penal Code, promulgated by the Royal Decree 7/2018 criminalizes the personalization of the officially recognized scientific and university titles without a prior permit from the relevant authority.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8941 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Haj ‘trouble-free’ as pilgrimage nears end

Oman Observer Comments Off on Haj ‘trouble-free’ as pilgrimage nears end

Woman converts tailor shop into clinic, arrested

Oman Observer Comments Off on Woman converts tailor shop into clinic, arrested

Iraq forces take two more towns in east Mosul

Oman Observer Comments Off on Iraq forces take two more towns in east Mosul