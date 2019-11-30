Oman warns against importing faulty electrical appliances

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has warned companies against importing electoral appliances that do not comply with the Omani Gulf standard specifications, as it may affect health and safety of consumers, cause accidents and fire and damage properties.

The ministry has asked consumers to ensure that the electrical appliances which they choose comply with the standard specifications of the Gulf, and there is mark and a QR code on them so that it can be checked easily. They should also read the instructions and safety guidelines attached to these electrical products before using them. This advisory of the ministry has come keeping in view the safety and security of the users of this equipment and to protect them from any effect.

The ministry has said that the Home Appliances Laboratory of the Directorate General of Standards and Metrology at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry provided inspection services for electrical and electronic products to check that if these equipment were in accordance with Omani and Gulf standard specifications, and see if the Gulf technical regulations for low voltage electrical appliances and equipment were abided by them. These regulations have already come into force in mid-2016. The laboratory also verifies if these equipment were in accordance with the standards of the International Electro-technical Commission (IEC) which the directorate has joined in 2010. This was to undertake the responsibility of verifying the conformity of electrical and electronic equipment and their components with the concerned safety norms.

Engineer Said bin Ali bin Said Al Shanfari, head of the home appliances lab of the Directorate General of Standards and Metrology, said: The home appliances laboratory is a national reference point for national certification and product safety certificates. The laboratory is currently examining samples of water heaters with different storage capacity, dry and steam irons and hair dryers and car batteries, whether these products are locally produced or imported, to ensure that they comply with the standard specifications. It will include other electrical products also in the future.

Though electricity is important as essential elements of economic and social development, yet huge devastating risks are involved with it such as fires or electrocution to humans. Therefore, it is important to take care of the safety and security of human life and properties from the risks of cheaper electrical equipment which do not comply with the standard specifications. It is also important to know the technical measures taken for safeguarding against any risks such equipment could cause, he said.

Al Shanfari said that there were a lot of counterfeit products sold online, the consumer must buy the original products. The original pieces are guaranteed to work properly and they also last longer.

Counterfeit products may cause serious damages.