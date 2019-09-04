Oman volleyball teams set for Asian, Arab tourneys

Oman national volleyball team is taking part at the at the 20th edition of the Asian Volleyball Championship which will be held in Iran during September 13 until 21. The Sultanate team is clubbed in the third group besides Kazakhstan, China and India. The first group is comprised of the Iran, Australia, Qatar and Sri Lanka while Asian giants Japan are grouped with Taiwan, Thailand and Hong Kong. The fourth group consists of South Korea, Indonesia, Kuwait and Pakistan.

The Sultanate team went to Cairo to have an overseas camp as the last warm-up for the team ahead of the participation in the Asian Championship.

The external camp included two preparatory matches against local teams in Egypt. The national team suffered a 3-2 loss against Zamalek club. Oman team players delivered a solid technical performance in the second friendly against El Qanah Club where they registered a 3-1 victory against the Egyptian club. Both matches were very essential for the head coach of the Sultanate, Rashid al Muqbali, to review the players’ performance prior to the Asian event.

Oman volleyball team will commence their campaign in the Asian Championship with a match against China on September 13. Then, the national team will face off Kazakhstan on September 14. One day later, Oman will play against India.

A mix of young and experienced squad was opted by experienced national coach Rashid al Muqbali and it includes 12 members as following: Hilal al Muqbali, Ibrahim al Mazini, Younis al Amri, Ismail al Hedi, Yousef al Shukaili, Adam al Jalboobi, Majid al Shizwai, Ahmed al Shizwai, Falah al Jaradi, Saud al Mamari and Ali al Muqbali.

U-16 TEAM SET FOR ARAB CHALLENGE

On the other hand, Oman national volleyball U-16 team is gearing up to take part in the 15th edition of the Arab Volleyball Championship which is scheduled to be held during September 4 to 14 in Jordan. Oman junior team will play against the hosts in the opening match on September 7 while the next match of the national team is on September 8 against Lebanon.

As many as 12 teams will take part in the championship in four groups. Bahrain, defending champions, are grouped with Algeria and Palestine in the first group. Oman is clubbed with Lebanon and Jordan. The third group consists of Iraq, UAE and Kuwait. The fourth and last group comprises Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Morocco.

The Sultanate, who were runners-up in the previous edition, are undergoing a camp in Egypt. The preparatory camp featured series of friendlies and the team registered a mixture of results. Coach Najib al Omairi has monitored the players during the camp and has finalised the squad for the Arab event.