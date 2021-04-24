Oman Vision 2040 augurs well for Sultanate: Algerian ambassador

MUSCAT: Mohammed Irki, Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to the Sultanate, said that the relationship between the Sultanate and Algeria is distinguished by the joint history and constant communication through coordination and consultation between the two countries.

In an interview with Oman News Agency (ONA), the Algerian ambassador affirmed the presence of a joint committee which convenes periodically for consultations in various fields. The committee’s last meeting was held in December 2019 in the Sultanate.

The ambassador noted that the Sultanate and Algeria have identical political opinions and points of view based on the principle of non-intervention in the internal affairs of other countries. Both countries always call for solving disputes and conflicts through dialogue and negotiations.

Regarding the Arab issues, the ambassador said that Algeria adopts the same stance of the Sultanate. At the beginning of the Syrian crisis Algeria called for a political solution, explaining that the Sultanate and Algeria had retained their embassies in Damascus during the crisis.

The ambassador noted that the economic exchange between the two countries has not risen to the desired level but, he said, we are striving to push it forward. The joint committee between the Sultanate and Algeria was supposed to convene last year but the meeting was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ambassador explained that the Oman Vision 2040 is an ambitious strategic plan that augurs well for the Sultanate owing to the huge potentials and capacities available in the Sultanate such as the strategic location, the human and material potentials and the strong infrastructure. Hence, the Sultanate has the potential to move to a very advanced phase. He added that we seek to forge Omani-Algerian partnership in both countries.

The ambassador urged Algerian investors to invest in Oman pointing out the huge investment opportunities in agriculture, tourism and industries. He pointed out a large joint Omani-Algerian petrochemical project which has achieved notable success, since its inception in 2014.

The ambassador confirmed that Oman and Algeria have a shared determination to diversify their exports, pointing to the launch of economic diplomacy whereby the embassies and diplomatic bodies of both countries will support non-oil exports. The Sultanate will see various Algerian products during the upcoming period since the economic climate is helpful for investment exchange between the two countries.

The ambassador said that the preparations are under way for holding a meeting of the Omani-Algerian Joint Committee. The focus will lie on rectifying defects to expedite the execution of former agreements. He affirmed that the embassy urges Algerian investors to import Omani products, affirming that this trend is progressing well and the results will be seen shortly.

Mohammed Irki congratulated His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and the Omani people on the advent of the blessed month of Ramadhan, praying for more peace, stability and prosperity in the Sultanate. — ONA