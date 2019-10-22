Oman, US explore ways to enhance military relations

MUSCAT: Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence, received in his office at Mu’askar Al Murtafa’a on Tuesday Michael Patrick Mulroy, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence (DASD) for the Middle East, head of the American side participating in the 15th meeting of the Omani-US Joint Military Committee, and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.

Al Rasbi welcomed the American guest, wishing him a successful visit. The American guest expressed his delight over the visit, which comes within the framework of the historic relations between the Sultanate and the United States that extend for centuries of mutual relations and joint cooperation.

The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and discussed means of enhancing military cooperation, besides exchanging experience among the armed forces in the two countries.

After that, the 15th meeting of the Omani-US Military Committee was held, where the Omani side was chaired by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence, while the US side was chaired by the US DASD for the Middle East.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the committee’s action and discussed topics listed on the meeting’s agenda, as well as discussing a number of fields relating to supporting the existing cooperation between the two sides.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee from the two friendly countries, the US ambassador to the Sultanate and the Military Attaché at the US Embassy in Muscat.

Also on Tuesday, Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), received in his office at Mu’askar Al Murtafa’a Michael Patrick Mulroy and his delegation.

The two sides exchanged viewpoints and discussed a range of matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Air Commodore Ismail bin Ahmed al Matrooshi, Director-General of Military Cooperation and Military Attachés Affairs at COSAF, the US ambassador to the Sultanate and the Military Attaché of the US Embassy in Muscat.

Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), also received Michael Patrick Mulroy and discussed matters of common concern. — ONA

