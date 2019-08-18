Details of Child Protection Law unveiled

Muscat: Sheikh Mohammed bin Saeed bin Saif al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development, issued a Ministerial Decisiion 25/2019 issuing the Executive Regulation of the Child Law, which was published in the Official Gazette on Sunday.

The decision is based on the Child Protection Law promulgated by Royal Decree 22/2014 that regulates the family affairs and custody of children issued by Ministerial Decision 49/2007 and the regulations for nurseries issued by Ministerial Decree 112/2012.

Article 2 of the Child Protection Law says that public and private educational institutions must provide medical aid and have a qualified nurse to do so, as well as maintain a health record for each child, and commit to implement school health programmes approved by the Ministry of Health and provide safety and security for children.

Article 5 says that no examination or therapeutic intervention of the child shall be made in health institutions without the presence of a companion, except in cases of emergency determined by the doctor on duty.

Article 6 says that foods for infants and young children and the tools used in breastfeeding shall comply with the approved standard specifications, in line with the breastfeeding policy formulated by the competent authority.

Article 7 says that the audio, visual and reading materials presented to the child, shall be observed:

1 – These materials shall be compatible with the child’s personality and mental abilities and in accordance with Islamic law, and higher human values.

2. Developing and enhancing the cultural aspect and the values ​​of creativity in childhood.

3. Pride of the child on the cultural identity of Oman, and strengthen his belonging to it.

Article 8 states that when displaying or selling books or publications to children, the libraries, clubs and cultural centres are obliged to:

1. Not to expose the child to the audio or visuals that support sectarianism, rejection or intolerance other religion or sects.

3. Not to promote discrimination on the basis of sex, language, colour, religion or nationality.

4. Not to promote glorification or encourage any kind of violence or crime.

Article 9 states that the approval of the Ministry of Information must be obtained before the screening of films intended for children, which shall in accordance with Islamic law, the customs and traditions of Omani society.

Cinemas houses should clearly specify the age limit for viewing a particular film.

Article 10 says that it is prohibited to employ children who have not attained the age of 15 years.

The child may only be employed in agricultural, fishing, industrial, handicraft and administrative works, provided that he works within the same family, which includes the father, mother, grandfather, grandmother and siblings.

Article 11 says that in the event of employment of the child, the employer shall comply with the medical examination in the following cases:

1 – Before joining the work to check his fitness.

2- Periodically every six months.

3. At the end of his service, in order to ensure that the child is free from occupational diseases or work injuries.

4. The medical examination should be confirmed by a medical certificate issued by the government or private health institutions approved by the Ministry of Health.

The law also lists traditional practices that harm the child, including the practice of any rituals that lead to harm or mutilated the child’s body or caused his/her death.

Following traditional practices have been listed harmful to a child:

1. Female genital mutilation in any way.

2 – Harming with hot materials (iron) that can lead to deformities in the child’s body, or affect his health.

3. Use of lead and mercury that are harmful to the health of the child.

4. The practice of any ritual that leads to harm to the child in his body, or may lead to his death.

5. Oblige the child to eat that is harmful to his health.

6. Any other traditional practices that harm the child, through a report to be proved by the concerned authorities.

NURSERIES

The law for children protection also issues guidelines that regulate the operations of nurseries.

Article 128 says that the nursery may be closed by a decision of the competent authority for a period not exceeding three months if there is a danger to the safety of the children, or if there is a change in the conditions or specifications of the nursery in violation of the provisions of this regulation.

Article 129 says that an administrative fine of not less than RO1,000 and not more than RO5,000 shall be imposed on anyone who has established a nursery school without a license or commenced the activity of a nursery school before issuing the final license, or after its cancellation.

Article 130 states that an administrative fine of not less than RO500 and not more than RO1,000 shall be imposed on anyone who unlawfully retains a child of unknown father or parents, without the knowledge of the competent authority.

Article 131 states that an administrative fine of not less than RO500 and not more than RO1,000 shall be imposed on the licensee in case of violating the provisions stipulated in these regulations. following a written warning to him correct the violation within 15 days.

Article 72 of the Child Protection Law issues guidelines for the welfare of children in foster families.

Article 73 applies to:

Children shall be born in the Sultanate to unknown parents.

2 Children born in the Sultanate with an unknown or Omani father after a decision of the Public Prosecution or a final judicial ruling by the court concerned with the pedigree of the child.

3. Children born outside the Sultanate to an Omani mother and an unknown father following a final judicial ruling .

4 Orphans and children deprived of the care of parents or relatives up to the fourth degree.

Article 74 states that without prejudice to the provisions of Article 109 of these regulations, alternative care shall be considered as voluntary work that is free of charge.

Article 75 states that the childcare home shall take care of the children provided under Article 73 of the regulation, and shall provide the same services as the child in his natural family.

Article 76 states that the decision of the Minister shall be issued regarding the controls and procedures of the sponsorship system.

Article 77 states that it is prohibited for any person to accept any children provided for in Article 73 of these regulations without following the procedures.

Article 78 states that it is prohibited to marry a girl who has not attained the age of eighteen 18 years.

Article 79 states that the foster child shall be re-registered (in the name of his or her proven relatives) and be included in his or her custody unless the foster child’s best interest requires that he or she remain in the foster or family home.

Article 80 states that adopted shall enjoy the same rights as the child in his or her natural family, such as the right to receive privileges and facilities granted to his or her peers in natural families and all other rights in a manner not inconsistent with the provisions of Islamic law.

Article 81 states that the foster family’s care for the child ends in the following cases:

1 Following a reasonable request of the foster family after the approval of the competent authority.

2 If the child has been subjected to violence, exploitation or abuse by the foster family.

3 If the custodian dies or missing for a long period.

4 In case of separation of the spouses, unless the competent authority considers the custody of the child to one of them.

5 If the best interest of the child so requires.