‘Oman under a peaceful sky’ art expo opens

MUSCAT, Dec 14 – An exhibition of abstract painting opened at Art & Soul Gallery on Sunday. The art gallery located at the Waterfront Mall, hosted Sara Riaz Khan, who is an artist, author and educator. She lived, painted and taught in Muscat for many years.

Her art exhibition titled ‘Oman under a peaceful sky’ is a tribute to Oman and its people. Maryam al Zadjali, a prominent name in the art fraternity inaugurated the exhibition.

The exhibition, according to Kethki Ambekar, Art & Soul Director, will run till December 26.

Sara Riaz Khan is an abstract artist. Experience of living in a calm and peaceful space of Oman, close to the nature has been an important factor in Sara’s artistic growth.

“Inaugurated on November 17, the gallery is a perfect ambience and elegant art spaces that overlook the Arabian Sea. Our gallery’s space with its fine tunes acoustics, well lit exhibition platforms and state of the art equipment will

be a space that artists and art enthusiasts could look forward to holding and attending regular art related events,” Ambekar said.

