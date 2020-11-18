Local Main 

Oman-UK ties have made remarkable progress: Sayyid Theyazin

Oman Observer

Muscat: HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said has affirmed the deep-rooted relations and historic ties between the Sultanate and the United Kingdom.

The Anglo-Omani Association had organized a virtual photo exhibition in cooperation with the Embassy of the Sultanate in the United Kingdom, to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

He said the ties between the two friendly countries witnessed remarkable progress during the Blessed Renaissance under late Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8733 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

State Council Bureau discusses enhancing role of friendship panels

Oman Observer Comments Off on State Council Bureau discusses enhancing role of friendship panels

Occupational illness a cause of concern

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on Occupational illness a cause of concern

Iraq forces take two more towns in east Mosul

Oman Observer Comments Off on Iraq forces take two more towns in east Mosul