Oman-UK ties have made remarkable progress: Sayyid Theyazin

Muscat: HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said has affirmed the deep-rooted relations and historic ties between the Sultanate and the United Kingdom.

The Anglo-Omani Association had organized a virtual photo exhibition in cooperation with the Embassy of the Sultanate in the United Kingdom, to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

He said the ties between the two friendly countries witnessed remarkable progress during the Blessed Renaissance under late Sultan Qaboos bin Said.