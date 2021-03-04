Oman, UK seek to enhance relations

MUSCAT: An official session of talks between His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, and Ben Wallace, UK Secretary of State for Defence, was held at the Ministry of Defence in Al Murtafa Camp on Thursday. HH Sayyid Shihab welcomed the British guest and his accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay in the Sultanate.

Ben Wallace expressed his thanks for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his accompanying delegation. He underscored the advanced, centuries-old relations between Oman and the United Kingdom. He also stressed the importance of upgrading these relations to serve the common interests of both countries.