Oman-UK relations reviewed

MUSCAT: Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, received in his office on Tuesday Lt Gen Sir John Lorimer, UK Defence Senior Advisor to the Middle East.

They discussed means of enhancing the existing cooperation between the Sultanate and the UK. They also exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed march of the good historic relations binding the two sides in all areas and means of promoting them to serve interests of the two friendly countries, besides touching on matters of common concern. The meeting was attended by the UK Ambassador to the Sultanate and the delegation accompanying the guest. — ONA

Related