Oman, UAE win warm-up matches

DUBAI: Oman and hosts UAE posted wins in their warm-up games on Monday ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

At the ICC Academy, Oman added to their pre-tournament winning streak in a low scoring thriller against Papua New Guinea. The Oman bowlers first combined well to bundle out PNG for 97. Opener Tony Ura played a lone hand trying to lend some respectability to the total as he notched 39 off 35 balls. In response, the West Asian country dusted off a sluggish start to scale down the target in 17.2 overs with 4 wickets to spare. Aamir Kaleem top scored with an unbeaten 30 while Sandeep Goud chipped in with a steady 20.

A total of nine bowlers were used as they bowled their opponents out for just 97. Four PNG players were run out. Like Scotland, Oman’s run chase got off to a less than ideal start as they lost both openers inside the first over. Although their middle order recovered admirably, Oman continued their excellent recent form – they were the winners of a home pentangular series earlier this month – with an eventual four-wicket win.

At the Dubai International Stadium, UAE beat Scotland by 37 runs. Captain Kyle Coetzer won the toss and elected to field first. The hosts spurred by Ashfaq Ahmed’s 38 and Rameez Shahzad’s quickfire 43 off 28 balls in the end tallied 157 for 5 in their stipulated 20 overs. Tom Sole returned with figures of 3 for 24 for the Scots. In response, the joint winners of the previous edition of the tournament struggled to get going as the UAE bowlers led by Qadeer Ahmed (3-18) managed to restrict them to a paltry 120.

