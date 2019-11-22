Oman, UAE win big at Showjumping World Cup Qualifiers

Muscat: For the first time in over 35 years, Oman proudly hosted the second Showjumping World Cup qualifiers at Al Rahba grounds, Barka under the auspices of Tanfeedh, founded by the Olympic Equestrian Training Centre, in cooperation with the Oman Equestrian Federation, Ministry of Sport, Oman Olympic Committee, Royal Cavalry of Oman, Ministry of Tourism and Seven Store; under the wider international umbrella of FEI – The International Federation for Equestrian Sports.

Founded in 2017, by the Olympic Equestrian Federation training centre and with the provision of Tanfeedh (National Programme for Enhancing Economic Diversification), Muscat Showjumping Series is part of a long-standing tradition revered by equine fans. The event brought together a host of global and regional equestrian talent — providing the Middle East a platform to be globally recognised as an equestrian hub with its rapid elevation in status. Participating riders represent countries, such as Oman, the UAE, UK, Jordan, Egypt, Ireland, USA, Poland, Holland, KSA, Qatar, and Kuwait.

“We are always seeking different ways to support showjumping in Oman and this international event truly shone a spotlight on the regional equestrian community. And of course none of this would have been possible without the generosity and vision of our partners,” said Sultan Hamood al Touqi, Oman’s Olympic medalist rider and show jumper.

The weekend welcomed a rousing finale for the Grand Prix, which saw Oman rider Hamood al Touqi, UAE rider Hamed Ali al Kirbi and UAE rider Salim Ahmed al Suwaidi take home the grand prize and winning trophies for the second World Cup Qualifier.

After 18 cities of Arabian rider tournaments across the MENA region, the two leading riders from these countries will go on to compete on the global stage in Los Angeles, USA in 2020, for the championship finale.

Muscat Showjumping Series offered spectators a chance to be entertained with a weekend of outstanding and top-notch demonstrations from aspirant riders. Leading show jumpers joined in the revelries with their highly trained equestrian team to demonstrate a choreographed routine, firmly placing Muscat on the map as a world- class destination for showjumping and globally recognized Equestrian sporting events.