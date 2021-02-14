Local 

Oman, UAE foreign ministers hold talks

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: Sayyid Badr Hamad al-Busaidi, Foreign Minister, conducted bilateral consultations with Sheikh Abdullah Zayed al-Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates(UAE).

The two sides touched on various aspects dealing with the Omani, UAE relations, as well as distinguished historic, cultural ties.

Both Ministers affirmed the keenness of their countries’ leaderships to strengthen constructive cooperation in different spheres to enhance mutual interests.

They exchanged views on regional and international issues and the latest developments. They also stressed the importance of the joint action within the GCC framework, in addition to supporting all endeavors to achieve security, peace and stability for different countries and peoples. ONA

