Oman U-23 team’s new coach Dario begins second camp

Muscat, March 8 – Newly appointed head coach of the Oman Olympic (U-23) football team, Dario Pasetch, has began his second preparatory camp with the team. The first camp was held beginning of the previous week at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat. The Croatian coach has called up 25 players for the second camp which will conclude on Friday. The probables are: Ibrahim al Rajhi, Abdul Aziz al Zaabi, Salem al Makhmari, Muhannad al Hamrashdi, Mahmoood al Alawi, Manaa al Makhini, Basil al Jabri, Muhammad Musthail, Issa al Balushi, Bassam al Sheen, Said al Mishikhi, Khamis al Ghailani, Al Bara al Mawali, Hamad al Jabri, Abdullah al Shabibi, Mahdi al Ajmi, Laith al Adawi, Musab al Maamari, Muayyad al Balushi, Loai al Balushi, Majed al Ghannami, Jalal al Hosni, Salmin al Ghazal, Qassem al Rashdi and Mohammed al Balushi.

It was planned that the national Olympic team would take part at the GCC Gulf Games in Kuwait in April. The organisers decided to postpone the event to December due to Covid-19. The Croatian coach was the former coach for Al Ain Club (UAE) in 2018 and Al Wahda (UAE) team during 2017 to 2018. He was the head coach of the Croatia U-17 team from 2015 to 2017. The main achievements of the coach are winning the UAE league, qualifying for the World Cup with Croatia team in 2015 and winning Croatia Cup twice in 2012 and 2014. Mohammed al Oraimi is the assistant head coach of the team. The former coach of Sur was in the same position during the former Olympic coach Hamed al Azani who did not succeed with the team during the AFC Asian Cup U-23 championship last year.

