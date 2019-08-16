Oman U-19 team to begin external camp in Romania

Oman national U-19 football team will commence an overseas camp in Romania on Sunday until the end of the month. The preparatory camp is part of the team’s gearing up for the AFC Asian Championship Qualification in November. The Sultanate will play against Palestine, Kuwait, Iraq and Pakistan in Group A of the qualifications to AFC Asian U-19 Championship in Iraq in 2020. The qualifications will be from November 2 to 10.

The Sultanate team’s head coach, Yaqoob al Sabahi, slightly changed the squad and included some new faces from Ibri and Fanja club for first time. Al Sabahi announced the squad which consists of 24 probables including: Abdulhameed al Hasani, Nouh al Raqadi (Bausher), Maytham al Ajmi (Al Ettihad), Al Waleed al Yahyaei, Muntsar al Zadjali, Qusai al Jaradi, Al Yaqdhan al Mushaifri (Al Seeb), Nibras al Mashari, Essa al Naabi (Muscat), Fahim al Saadi (Al Musannah), Mohammed al Balushi, Wael al Harthi (Al Suwaiq), Mohammed al Tarshi, Al Azhar al Balushi, Abdullah al Fulaiti, Nasser al Naabi (Al Shabab), Omar al Salti, Hamed al Mukhani, Salim al Dawodi (Al Oruba), Mulham al Sunaidy (Oman), Fahad al Rasbi (Al Kamil W’al Wafi), Nasser al Naimi (Al Nahdha), Yousef al Shukaili (Ibri) and Dawood al Jabri (Fanja).

The U-19 football team recently concluded an internal camp which included a series of preparatory matches with local clubs. The first friendly match was against Al Rustaq club where it finished 2-1 for the national U-19 football team. Abdul Hammed al Hasani and Omar al Salti netted the goals for the national team. The U-19 football team registered a 3-1 win over Muscat club. Omar al Salti, Hamed al Mukhaini and Abdullah al Yarubi scored the goals for the national team.

In July, Al Sabahi boys completed an external camp in Turkey where they had mixed results in the two friendly matches against India during their overseas camp in Turkey. The Sultanate team edged out India 2-1 in the first friendly on July 19 in which Tariq al Mashari and Abdul Hameed al Hasani netted the goals. However, India were able to register a 1-0 victory in the second friendly on July 22. The third preparatory match was against Jordan on July 24 where the match ended in a goalless draw. In the last friendly match, Oman national U-19 team recorded a 3/0 over Sakaryaspor club. The team had also completed a domestic camp in Muscat in July. The internal camp included friendly matches against Syria team. Syria beat Oman 1-0 in the friendly on July 9.

The next overseas camp for the team will take place in Iraq during October 29 to 31, to get the players accustomed to the conditions in the country ahead of the AFC tournament.