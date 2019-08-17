Oman U-18 basketball team gear up for GCC meet

MUSCAT: Oman national basketball U-18 team will take part at the GCC Championship that will be held in Bahrain from August 19 to 25. The Sultanate’s team completed all the technical preparations for this participation as they had a series of internal camps in Muscat and Nizwa plus to the overseas camp in Serbia. Both camps featured many preparatory matches. Oman basketball U-18 team played six matches and registered five victories and suffered one loss.

The head coach of the Sultanate’s team, Marco Ku Rovek from Serbia, announced the squad which consisted of 14 players including: Waleed al Anqoudi, Abdulrahman al Shuaibi, Musab al Wahaibi, Zakaria al Wahaibi, Essa al Aghbari, Badr al Ismaili, Basil al Sabahi, Rashid al Zuhaibi, Saeed Moutouna, Munther al Ajmi, Munther al Mantheri, Abdul Rahman al Nofli, Ahmad al Mamari and Abdullah al Qasmi

Related