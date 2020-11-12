Oman U-16 boys gearing up for the third internal camp on Nov 25

MUSCAT, Nov 12 – Oman national U-16 football team is gearing up to have the third internal camp after a successful two preparatory camp in the last two months. The next domestic camp will take place from November 25 until December 5. The experienced national coach Hilal al Oufi, the head coach of U-16 team, announced the list of the players for the camp. The junior national team will take part at the AFC U-16 Championship which was moved to 2021. According to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the dates for the AFC U-16 Championship are to be further discussed. Also, they accepted changes to the eligibility rules for the AFC U-16 Championship in Bahrain to allow players born on or after January 1, 2004 to play in the tournament.

The announced list for the forthcoming camp featured some new faces from Al Mudhaibi, Al Rustaq, Al Nasr and Ahli Sidab. This step registered that the coaching staff of the national team is giving equal chances for all the players. The selection will focus on the top and potential members to continue and be part in the final list for the AFC U-16 Championship in Bahrain in 2021. It is expected that the national team will have some friendlies during the next internal camp in Muscat against the local teams. During these warm up matches, the coaching staff will focus on implementation of some technical and tactical scenarios learned by the players during the past training sessions. Also, the coach Hilal will test many players during the friendlies to evaluate their technical capability and ability.

In September and during the first camp after resumption of the sporting activities, the head coach of national U-16 football team, Hilal al Oufi, had understood the physical and fitness situation of the players and noted down the strong and weak points on the technical status for each player.

Oman will play against Tajikistan, Yemen and the United Arab Emirates teams in Group B at the AFC U-16 Championship. The top two teams in the group will advance to the quarterfinal. The top four teams in the AFC U-16 finals will represent Asia at the Fifa U-17 World Cup in 2021 in Peru.

The U-16 team’s squad for the internal camp consists of following probables including: Salim al Abdali, Jawad al Ezzi, Hamza al Eisari, Abdulrahman al Jabri, Murshid al Hamhami, Abdul Aziz al Ruzaiqi, Ammar al Saadi, Mishari al Hasani, Muhannad al Saadi (Suwaiq), Fahd al Mukhaini, Mamoun al Oraimi, (Al Oruba), Turki Abdullah, (Al Ettihad), AbdulMajid al Balushi, Ali al Balushi, Al Mundher al Hasani (Oman), Ayham al Raqqadi, Abdulaleem al Rawahi (Fanja), Mansoor al Amri (Al Salam), Mohammed al Muqbali (Suhar), Al Motasim al Sameen (Dhofar) and Khalid al Hashemi (Al Nahda), Ibrahim al Habsi (Al Mudhaibi), Mohammed Sameer al Balushi (Ahli Sidab), Mohammed Abdulhakeem (Al Nasr) and Ahmed al Hilali (Al Rustaq),

