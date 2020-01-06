Oman Tourism College holds forum on ‘women in tourism sector’

Text by Iman Issa Al Abri

Oman Tourism College organised its fifth edition of the annual forum titled ‘women in tourism sector’ under the auspices of Dr Tahera al Lawati, a member of the Shura Council, and the representative from Muttrah.

The forum witnessed about 200 representatives from different agencies and organisations, including hotel establishments, travel agencies, bloggers, students and government agencies.

Surya al Ismailia, Acting Director of Marketing at Oman Tourism College, said: “Starting with our pivotal role in supporting the tourism sector, the forum enables women to play their role in this important sector, by discussing challenges to overcome them, as well as sharing successful experiences for entrepreneurs.”

Ismailia further added:

“The percentage of female graduates from the college in 2019 reached 74 per cent of the total graduates, and our organisation for such event comes within the framework of supporting these students and introducing them to successful Omani entrepreneurs working in this sector, and enriching their knowledge through the seminars and discussions that have been organised.’’ During the fifth edition of the forum, the college hosted speakers who shared their experiences.

The list of speakers included Nadera al Harithiya, who made a presentation entitled ‘The Road to Everest Summit’, along with Shamsa al Wardi, Director, Human Resources, Kempinski Hotel Muscat, who shared her career in the tourism sector, along with Jihad al Hasratiah, lecturer in tourism sciences, who talked about achieving balance between working life and private life.

Tour guide Mai al Kaabi talked about her experience as a guide. The forum included a discussion session about the challenges faced by women working in the tourism sector and how to overcome them, as well as the promising opportunities the sector offers to the young generation, and Omani women in particular.

The forum concluded with an open session which witnessed excellent interaction of the attendees.