Oman to take part in Military Tent Pegging

International Tent Pegging Federation (ITPF) which is based in Muscat will organise the first edition of the Military Tent Pegging tournament in Jordan during October 6 to 10.

The Sultanate team will take part at the event besides Qatar, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, United Kingdom and hosts Jordan. Mohammed Issa al Fairuz, ITPF chairman, said: “The next edition of the tournament will be hosted by Oman.”

Meanwhile, the ITPF recently added a series of new championships and tournaments in the agenda of this season including some beaches tournaments, veteran, universities and colleges tournaments. The military tent pegging tournament’s technical meeting will take place on October 6 while the opening ceremony will be on October 7.

Related