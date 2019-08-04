Oman to take part in Arab swimming in Morocco

Oman national junior swimming team will take part at the ninth edition of the Arab Swimming Championship in Morocco during August 4 to 9. Oman team will be represented by the swimmers Muhannad Awlad Thani and Omar al Balushi in the under-14 and under-15 category.

Tariq al Hashmi, Vice-chairman of Oman Swimming Association (OSA), said the Sultanate team participating at the Arab swimming meet is part of continuous external participations including the Asian Swimming Championship in India during September 5 to 8.

“For the Arab swimming meet, the Sultanate swimmers Muhannad Awlad Thani will take part in 50 metres freestyle and 100 metres freestyle. Omar al Balushi will participate in 50 metres butterfly and 50 metres backstroke,” Al Hashmi added.

