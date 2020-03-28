Oman to suspend all domestic and international flights from Sunday

Muscat: In line with the recent decisions issued by the Supreme Committee on Covid-19, all domestic and international flights to and from the Sultanate’s airports will be suspended from noon on Sunday, March 29, except services to Musandam Governorate and cargo flights.

The authority will continue to facilitate return trips for students and citizens even after this date, in coordination with the competent authorities.

Consequently, Oman Air will be suspending all passenger services to and from Muscat starting noon of March 29, until further notice.

Oman Air domestic flights to and from Musandam Governorate will continue to operate as normal. Additionally, Oman Air’s cargo operations will operate as normal too.

“This is a temporary suspension of our passenger services. We regret the difficulty and inconvenience this may cause, but it’s vital for us as the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman to assist in the country’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Oman Air’s Chief Executive Officer Abdulaziz al Raisi.

“We will prioritise the needs of our guests and employees as we continue to assess the evolving situation,” Al Raisi added.

“This is an unprecedented time for our industry, but I am confident we will emerge stronger from this crisis as we had successfully done so in the past.”

When its temporary suspension is lifted, Oman Air will take an orderly approach to restore its international services with a focus on safety, quality and meeting our guests’ travel commitments.

India has announced that all scheduled international commercial passenger services shall remain closed till 6.30 pm GMT of April 14, 2020.

However, this restriction will not apply to all-cargo international operations and flights specifically approved by India’s Civil Aviation Authority.

Earlier, Air India Express announced the cancellation of flights due to the prevailing situation of COVID-19 and the travel restrictions until April 29.