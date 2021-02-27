Oman to set up model farms

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources is currently implementing model fields for plantation of lemon, mango and date palm trees in various governorates to boost food security and to achieve self-sufficiency.

The project is also aimed at providing high-quality dates, providing good income for the farm owners as well as establishing exemplary farms with high quality and excellent productivity.

The project targets to set up organised farms with a minimum area of 5 acres and is aimed at boosting the produce of mango, lemon and date palm trees with support from the ministry.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources supports the farmers by distributing quality seedlings of mango, lemon and date palm in coordination with the authorities in various governorates. A total of 73,000 date palm seedlings which were cultivated in 2020-2021 on a 120-acre with 26 farmers benefited in the first phase. These farms are expected to yield 370 tonnes of dates worth RO 365,000.

Besides, a total of 4,326 lemon seedlings were planted on a 50-acre area in addition to 3,182 mango seedlings planted on a 37-acre area.

It can be noted that the success of cultivating a number of date palms and fruit crops comes through the interest of the ministry in producing and increasing date palms and fruit seedlings in its research centres, introducing new varieties, improving agricultural operations and conducting a number of research studies during the past years to boost agricultural produce. — ONA