Oman to replace Hong Kong as hosts of Challenge League B

DUBAI: Oman Cricket will host the inaugural ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League B between 2 and 12 December, after the event was relocated from Hong Kong.

The change of host venue was necessitated due to the ongoing demonstrations within the city of Hong Kong, resulting in logistical challenges and therefore the smooth-running of the event. With the change in venue, the event will now commence seven days later than originally scheduled, starting in Al Amerat, a city in Muscat on December 2.

Bermuda, Hong Kong, Italy, Jersey, Kenya and Uganda will travel to Oman to play in the first of three Challenge League B events on the Road to India 2023, with 15 matches taking place in the 10-day event.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: “We have worked extremely closely with Cricket Hong Cricket and our security advisors to assess the changing situation in Hong Kong. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing demonstrations, the consequential safety concerns and potential for disruption to event arrangements, we have decided the best course of action is to relocate the event.

“The Men’s CWC Challenge League B is one of three events over the next two and half years that these teams will compete in, with the aim of qualifying for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. I would like to thank Oman Cricket for stepping in to host this important event and I look forward to seeing a competitive, exciting competition in December. In the meantime we hope that conditions return to normal as quickly as possible in Hong Kong and we hope to have the opportunity to stage another event there in the future.”

The World Cup Challenge Leagues form part of the road to the ICC World Cup in India in 2023. The top team in each Challenge League at the culmination of the competition will secure two of the six places in the ICC World Cup Qualifier Play-Off to be held in 2022, alongside the bottom four teams from the CWC League 2. The top two teams from the Play-Off will keep their hopes alive of participating in India 2023 by qualifying for the ICC CWC Qualifier 2022. The fixture schedule for the World Cup Challenge League B in Oman will be announced in due course.

