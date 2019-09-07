Oman to reap major benefits as hosts of IGRC 2020

Muscat, Sept 7 – In 2020, Muscat will host the prestigious International Gas Union’s (IGU) 16th International Gas Research Conference (IGRC 2020) at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) on February 24-26, 2020. The event is in collaboration with Oman LNG, attracting many senior-level executives and technical gas experts from the global gas and energy industry. This is the first time the conference will be hosted in the Middle East, under the auspices of the Ministry of Oil and Gas.

The event will welcome a host of international and local guests to join the three-day conference and exhibition focused on gas innovations for a sustainable future; a conversation which is due to provide a unique insight into the technologies of tomorrow within this ever-evolving sector.

Speaking at a press conference on September 5, Prof Joe Kang, IGU’s president, said: “Research, development and innovation are fundamental to the future of natural gas industry and it is particularly exciting to bring IGRC to this region for the first time. I extend IGU’s thanks to the Sultanate of Oman’s Ministry of Oil and Gas under His Excellency Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, who is the patron of IGRC 2020, and our member Oman LNGand its CEO Harib al Kitani, who is our host. With Muscat’s easy accessibility, and with so much natural gas and LNG activity in the region, we look forward to the support and participation of regional and global stakeholders’’.

IGRC is a triennial event organised by IGU, attracting over 1,000 participants representing more than 40 countries. IGRC 2020 will highlight the research, development and innovation aspects of the ever-growing gas and energy industry. Additionally, the esteemed event will bring enormous socio-economic benefits to Oman and promote the country as an important foothold to hold conferences, exhibitions and events. It will also leverage the Sultanate’s strategic location and enhance the country’s profile as a preferred destination for doing business.

The event could not have come at a better time, as 2020 marks a significant milestone in which Oman LNG will celebrate 20 years of its existence since its start of operations in the year 2000. Oman LNG was established through the visionary leadership of His Majesty the Sultan by a Royal Decree in 1994.

According to the IGU, Oman supplies a critical three per cent of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to meet demand in the international LNG trade and its volumes are pivotal in keeping the balance of supply and demand. With natural gas as the world’s cleanest and most efficient fossil fuel, Oman LNG plays an important role, bringing energy to many corners of the world, helping to diversify the country’s economy.

Oman LNG, as the longest existing IGU member in Oman, has gone to great efforts to bring prestigious gas events to Oman, to be able to showcase the multitude of wonders this country has in abundance — from its strategic geographic location and well-developed venues to the beautiful natural splendour.

The LNG industry is a significant contributor to a steadily increasing quality of life for citizens and residents in the Sultanate through its execution of a wide swath of social investment programmes through the Oman LNG Development Foundation that addresses many economic and social needs. The export of Oman’s first cargo was in 2000 and since then, proceeds from the blossoming trade have supported, what some observers have described, as an ambitious diversification programme that has spurred growth in other important sectors of the economy, including tourism, agriculture and the spread of vital infrastructure that supports business and daily life.

