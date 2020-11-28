Oman to push ahead with manufacturing sector growth

Global strategy: Sultanate reaffirms commitment to sustainable industrial development at UNIDO forum –



BUSINESS REPORTER –

Muscat, nov 28 –

The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, participated in the 48th meeting of the Industrial Development Board (IDB) of UNIDO, along with representatives from 168 countries from around the world.

The three-day meeting, which opened virtually last week, focused on a number of themes, including the future of industrialisation, ways to promote comprehensive and sustainable industrial development, and UNIDO’s achievements during the past period.

Speaking during the opening session, Eng Sami bin Salem al Saheb, Director-General of Industry, said, “The economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic are strongly felt in developed and developing countries alike and that the comprehensive and sustainable industrial development plays a crucial role in immediate response and long-term recovery.”

He added, “The pandemic-preventive measures, adopted by most countries around the world, have led to the closure of the borders and to the suspension of global economic activity. The manufacturing and trade activities have suffered the same consequences.”

Eng Al Saheb stressed the need for global cooperation not only in the field of health, but also in trade, finance and macroeconomic policies, noting that UNIDO is making efforts by stimulating and coordinating global efforts and providing technical support to countries that deal with the health and economic consequences of the pandemic.

He added that in order to address these challenges facing international communities, stakeholders must be involved at all levels to develop a global strategy and a roadmap for economic recovery after the pandemic.

Eng Al Saheb affirmed that the Sultanate is committed to comprehensive and sustainable industrial development and the 17th UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG). He added that the Sultanate continues to push the manufacturing sector to more advanced stages in line with Oman Vision 2040.

