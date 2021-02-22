Oman to play friendlies against Jordan, India

MUSCAT, Feb 22 –

Oman national football team will play friendly matches against India and Jordan in March. Both preparatory matches will be part of ‘Red Warriors’ Dubai camp which will take place from March 11 to 25.

According to the announcement by Oman Football Association (OFA) in their official twitter account, the team will have short domestic camp in Muscat from March 8 before heading off to Dubai. The first preparatory match against Jordan is scheduled to take place on March 20, while India fixture will be played on March 25.

The OFA has circulated to all the domestic clubs that the top-tier league will be stopped from March 6 until April 2 for the preparation of the senior football team. The matches of the 11th week of Omantel League, supposed to be played on March 4 and 5 will be postponed until further notice.

The newly announced overseas camp in the United Arab Emirates will help Oman prepare for the forthcoming matches of the 2022 World Cup Joint Qualification matches.

In November 2020, Oman were supposed to have Dubai camp but it was cancelled at that time and swapped with a local camp in Muscat. During the internal camp in last November in Muscat, the Red Warriors had beaten Muscat club 1-0 in a preparatory match at Seeb Stadium. Striker Khalid al Hajri netted the lone goal of the match.

FIRST ASSIGNMENT

FOR IVANKOVIC

The friendlies against Jordan and India will be the first two officials assignments for Croatian coach Branko Ivankovic who took charge of the team earlier last year.

It is expected that the technical coaching staff will give equal chances for all players of the team in both games before selection of the main eleven.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had moved the Asian World Cup Qualifiers from March to June. Also, the AFC allowed the national associations to host the remaining matches of the group during May 31 to June 15. Qatar is the nearest country to host group E matches.

Adil Al Balushi