Oman to open Red Bull Car Park Drift Series

Muscat: All eyes are on Oman as local drifters gear up to prove their skills at the Red Bull Car Park Drift Oman Qualifier, the opening event of the 2020 series. Taking place on 28 February, the Oman Qualifier will showcase the top 16 drifters in the Sultanate as they battle it out for the title Oman’s ‘King of Drift’.

Oman’s winner will have the chance to represent the Sultanate against the top talent in the region at the Series Final in Cairo in November.

Old favourites will be among the competition at this year’s Oman Qualifier including three-time national winner Refaat al Yahyai and Haitham al Hadidi, the youngest ever winner of a Series Final. Al Yahyai took home the crown for Oman at the 2017 Series Final in Kuwait, as did Al Hadidi at the 2016 Series Final on home ground. Oman’s winning streak was broken in 2018 with Lebanon’s Oliver El Kik taking home the prize and Jordan’s Anas El Helou leading in 2019. Will 2020 be the year that Oman reclaims its dominance on the global drifting scene?

This year, the drifters’ performance will be judged based on car look and design (40 points), drifting skills (120 points), boxes (50 points), spiral (20 points), gate (20 points), flipper (60 points), pendulum (50 points), car sound (20 points) and tire smoke (20 points).

After Oman, the Red Bull Car Park Drift Series will move on to Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Namibia, South Africa, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Mauritius, Georgia, Jordan, Turkey, Lithuania, Lebanon, Greece, Sri Lanka, KSA before culminating in the Series Final in Egypt. With new additions to the series this year, the competition is set to be hotter than ever.

The Red Bull Car Park Drift Oman Qualifier will take place at the Oman Automobile Association on Friday 28 February starting at 7 pm. Official event partners are Oman Automobile Association, Dunlop Tires, HI FM, Hala FM and Red Bull Mobile. Tickets are available from Oman Automobile Association.

Related