Oman to offer visa-free entry to over 100 nationalities

Muscat: To support tourism and attract foreign tourists to the Sultanate, citizens of more than 100 countries will get visa-exemption soon, as per the Middle-Term fiscal plan for the year 2020-24.

The plan stated that “This will encourage more tourists to visit Oman, enhance the tourism sector, and raise its contribution to the national economy.”

Currently, only citizens of five GCC countries can enter without a visa.

Also, New Zealand nationals can spend up to three months in Oman and enter the country on a visa without paying any fee.

Nationals of 71 other countries and territories can apply for visas online and all visitors must hold a passport valid for six months.

Types of E-Visa

26A – e-Visa single entry 10 days maximum

This e-Visa allows visitors to stay in the country from a few hours to 10 days. The visitor can only pass immigration once during this period.

26B – e-Visa single entry 30 days maximum. It differs from the e-Visa 26A only in its period of validity: up to 30 days in the country.

e-Visas 26A and 26B can be extended once.

36B – e-Visa multiple-entry valid for 1 year

The Government recognizes the need to strengthen the Sultanate’s revenue-raising framework by decreasing its reliance on hydrocarbon revenues. Initiatives related to increasing non-oil revenues will have an impact of almost RO 1.4 billion.