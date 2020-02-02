Oman to mark World Cancer Day on Feb 4

Muscat: Oman Cancer Association (OCA) will mark on Tuesday World Cancer Day, which falls February 4 every year.

Every year, the Association observes the World Cancer Day by highlighting and working with all its sustainable projects from the mobile mammography Unit, Dar Al Hanan – Home Away From Home – for the children with cancers, palliative care services, patients advocacy and specific awareness programmes for the community all around Oman working together with its 5 branches targeting the private and corporate institutions, schools and government sector.

OCA will host the UICC World Cancer Leaders Summit and the World Cancer Congress in the Sultanate in October 2020.

OCA is a non-governmental, non-for-profit umbrella, charity organization. Its inception was in the year 2000 but was fully active in the year 2002 and was registered at the Ministry of Social Development in 2004.

The Union of International Cancer Control is a global Nongovernmental organization registered since 1933 in Geneva. A highly respected international organization. It is a well-recognized global institution and endorsed in partnership with the UN, WHO, IAEA, and IARC. They conduct every 2 years a world cancer congress with around 4,000 participants and every year, a world cancer leaders’ summit with heads of states as attendees.

These meetings are highly contested and the OCA and Oman won the bid to hold both meetings in Oman for the first time in the region.

The Oman Cancer Association requests the community not to forget the families of cancer patients especially their children and calls upon everyone to embrace the concept of cancer prevention and control for all cancers through believing that “Repeated Regular Examination Gives Early Diagnosis and Cure,” and that “Together We Are Strong”. –ONA