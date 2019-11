JAKARTA: In implementation of the Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to disseminate the concept of understanding among peoples of the world in a bid to enhance human relations among nations, the Sultanate will join the rest of world countries in marking the International Day for Tolerance, which falls on November 16 every year. The Sultanate’s delegation to the celebration, which will be held in Jakarta on Saturday, will be led by Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al Salmi, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs. — ONA

