Oman to mark International Anti-Corruption Day tomorrow

Muscat: With the aim of asserting the importance of eliminating corruption, the Sultanate, represented by the State Audit Institution (SAI), will join international agencies and organizations in celebrating the International Anti-Corruption Day, which falls on December 19 each year, the date at which the UN Convention against Corruption – UNCAC was adopted.

The Sultanate is very keen on promoting fairness and anti-corruption values to achieve and enhance comprehensive development.

In a bid to integrate the local and international efforts to promote fairness and combating corruption, the Sultanate, represented by SAI, has set a special committee dedicated to enhance the values of fairness and combating corruption.