Oman to launch vaccine awareness survey tomorrow

Muscat: A national survey on knowledge, attitude, and practice regarding the Covid-19 vaccine, carried out by the Ministry of Health (MOH) represented by the Directorate-General for Disease Surveillance and Control in cooperation with other stakeholders will be launched on Tuesday

According to a press statement released by MOH, The survey is aimed at getting closer and understanding the society more, in addition to promoting scientifically-based information and refuting misinformation and rumors by identifying the extent to which members of the community know about the carder and their attitudes regarding it and the practices that will be based on this knowledge and attitudes as soon as it is given.

The number of participants requested to participate was estimated at about 3,000 randomly selected people, including Omanis and non-Omanis from all the governorates of Oman. Knowing that the more participants, the more accurate and representative results of the different segments of society.

The survey will be administered in the form of a five-minute phone call from the National Center for Statistics and Information. During the call, the survey participant is given a set of questions to which he/she is asked to respond on his/her general information and other questions related to his/her knowledge, attitude, and practice in regards to the vaccine.

This survey will represent local data, in regards to answering the most important questions in the mind of the community, raise public awareness about the vaccine, and highlight the most important challenges on the awareness that will arise with the arrival of the vaccine.

It is affirmed that the success of this survey depends on the response of all, credibility and realism in answering the questions in order to achieve the ultimate goal in controlling the pandemic and its effects through the scientific-based individual and community responsibility.

Undoubtedly, the magnificent effects of the Covid-19 pandemic locally and worldwide have to lead to accelerating the global efforts in the ongoing search for an effective vaccine.

Positive news regarding the effectiveness of three vaccines according to the results of the third phase of the clinical trials spread hope.

However, the COVID-19 vaccine raised many questions, regarding its effectiveness and how it was manufactured in a short time without affecting its safety, the expected timing of its distribution, the mechanism of its distribution, and the categories to be targeted by it.