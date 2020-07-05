Oman to launch nationwide Covid-19 survey from July 12

The Ministry of Health will start the national survey (serological) for Covid-19 infection from July 12.

Expected to cover all governorates in the form of a cross-sectional survey, samples from citizens and residents will be selected as part of the process.

It also aims to assess the extent of infection according to age groups, monitor cases not diagnosed in the laboratory, and estimate the level of infection at the governorate level and the rate of infection without the emergence of symptoms and the cumulative number of cases of infection.

In addition, it will assess the impact of the standard of living on the extent of the disease and the effects of lockdown on the spread of the epidemic compared to the areas that were not in lockdown.