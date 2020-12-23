Oman to join GCC states to mark Statistics Day tomorrow

Muscat: Represented by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the Sultanate will tomorrow (Thursday) join other GCC states in celebrating Gulf Statistics Day, which falls ‪on December ‬24 every year.

The GCC Statistics Day, marked this year under the slogan “Smart Data: the Future of Official Statistics” reaffirms the significant role of statistics in developmental planning in member states. Statistics provide decision makers and planners with credible information reflecting day-to-day realities.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik’s endorsement of the outcome of Electronic Census 2020 paves the way for national projects in statistics spheres. Based on statistics, this year’s census upgrades the experience of census from conventional field work to register-based enumeration, a thousand-fold time saving experience.

Register-based census also brought about a renewable informatics system connecting different government departments and making it easier to conduct the Census of Population, Residences and Establishments in the shortest possible time and with the least effort and financial cost.

The NCSI utilizes the techniques of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), including smart data, which explores and introduces future statistical genres in developmental fields. –ONA