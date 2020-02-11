Main 

Oman to host World Cancer Leaders’ Summit 2020 in Oct

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by Oman Cancer Association (OCA), will host the World Cancer Congress and the World Cancer Leaders’ Summit 2020, held every two years, under the ‘theme “The Way Forward”.

The event will be held during October 20-22, in collaboration with the National Oncology Centre and Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Dr Waheed bin Ali al Kharousi, OCA Chairman, Board member of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), stated that the Sultanate hosted on Tuesday a meeting of UICC board members to discuss the repeated challenges to fight cancer and the programme of congress, which will be hosted by the Sultanate.

He pointed out that the Sultanate is the first Arab and Gulf country to host this global event in the presence of a number of world leaders, in addition to health ministers. He explained that the World Cancer Congress is a recognised international conference aims at encouraging the transfer of knowledge and exchanging best practices with participation of more than 3,500 experts in cancer control and public health from 130 countries. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5173 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

880 illegal workers arrested in one week

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on 880 illegal workers arrested in one week

Firefighers rescue seven people trapped in Barka house fire

Oman Observer Comments Off on Firefighers rescue seven people trapped in Barka house fire

Two cruise ships anchor at Khasab Port

Oman Observer Comments Off on Two cruise ships anchor at Khasab Port