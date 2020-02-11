Oman to host World Cancer Leaders’ Summit 2020 in Oct

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by Oman Cancer Association (OCA), will host the World Cancer Congress and the World Cancer Leaders’ Summit 2020, held every two years, under the ‘theme “The Way Forward”.

The event will be held during October 20-22, in collaboration with the National Oncology Centre and Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Dr Waheed bin Ali al Kharousi, OCA Chairman, Board member of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), stated that the Sultanate hosted on Tuesday a meeting of UICC board members to discuss the repeated challenges to fight cancer and the programme of congress, which will be hosted by the Sultanate.

He pointed out that the Sultanate is the first Arab and Gulf country to host this global event in the presence of a number of world leaders, in addition to health ministers. He explained that the World Cancer Congress is a recognised international conference aims at encouraging the transfer of knowledge and exchanging best practices with participation of more than 3,500 experts in cancer control and public health from 130 countries. –ONA