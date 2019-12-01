Oman to host WHO global meeting on non-communicable diseases

MUSCAT: The Sultanate will host the WHO Global Meeting on Non-Communicable Diseases on December 9 – 12, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) said during a press briefing at the MOH headquarters.

Dr Ali bin Talib al Hinai, MOH Undersecretary for Planning Affairs, said the NCDs – primarily cardiovascular and lung diseases, cancers and diabetes – kill more people than any other cause, equivalent to 70 per cent of all deaths globally, including 15 million people prematurely aged between 30 – 70 (nearly half of which occur in low- and lower-income countries). But many premature NCD deaths can be avoided if action is taken to reduce exposure to the main risks causing them (tobacco, unhealthy diets, harmful use of alcohol and physical inactivity) and promote effective treatment, including through universal health coverage.

Al Hinai added that the Meeting will bring together more than 150 countries, with selected UN partners and civil society, the private sector, philanthropies, academia and donors, for an immersive capacity building conference focusing on how governments can implement WHO-endorsed low cost “best buy” solutions that reduce premature NCD deaths on a dramatic scale.

He also pointed out that the meeting is the first Global meeting on NCDs since the 2018 UN High-Level Declaration on Non-Communicable diseases and the 2019 UN High-Level Declaration on Universal Health Care. This timely meeting will provide a progressive platform to empower diverse global health stakeholders and facilitate multi-stakeholder action and scale up national action on NCD, whilst linking to the Agenda for Sustainable Development target to reduce premature death from these conditions by one third by 2030, and promote mental health.

Dr Akjimal Magtimova, WHO Representative to the Sultanate, said the event is expected to release a call for action, which will contribute to the implementation of the 2018 UN High-Level Political Declaration on NCDs and 2019 UN Political Deceleration on UHC, whilst supporting countries to reach the 2030 development goals. The Conference will comprise a series of exciting and interactive plenary and panel discussions, while numerous new initiatives to prevent and control NCDs will be launched.

