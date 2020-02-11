Oman to host first global Olympic sailing class event

MUSCAT: The first global Olympic sailing class event post the 2020 Tokyo Games will be held in Oman, with Oman Sail selected to host next year’s 49er, 49erFX and Nacra World Championships at Musannah Sports City.

Oman’s global event hosting capabilities got a huge endorsement as Oman Sail is selected to host the World Championships for three Olympic classes — 49er, 49erFX and Nacra — in 2021.

The 2021 World Championships will be a truly global event. Teams from all over the world will travel to the Sultanate to be hosted at the world-class Musannah Sports City in November next year in a week-long festival of sailing.

Oman Sail CEO David Graham said: “Oman has an impressive history of hosting international sailing events, and we are proud to add the 2021 49er, 49erFX and Nacra World Championships to that list.

“The superb facilities in Musannah, which are the legacy of the 2010 Asian Beach Games, have been a successful venue for many sailing events including the Laser World Championships, the RS:X Worlds, Laser Radial Championship and the IODA Asian and Oceanian Championships in 2019.

“It was Musannah Sports City and Oman’s capability to host environmentally friendly world-class events that set our bid apart. I would like to congratulate all my Omani colleagues for the hard work that went into preparing this bid, and I look forward to seeing our outstanding and professional race management team, which is 100 per cent Omani, put together yet another impressive event next November.”

Oman Sail Head of Marketing Aisha al Mahrami said: “Compiling the bid document was a team effort but it is easy writing about our beautiful, welcoming, and peaceful country.

“Late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, God Rest His Soul, established Oman Sail to reignite Oman’s maritime heritage and it is this mission

that drives us. We are delighted we won; it is for him.”

The news that Oman will host the 2021 49er, 49erFX and Nacra World Championships has been applauded by the global sailing community.

