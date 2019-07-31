Oman to host 10th GPCA Fertilizer Convention in September

The Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA), the voice of the chemical industry in the Arabian Gulf region, has announced that the 10th edition of the GPCA Fertilizer Convention will be held during September 24-26, 2019 at Kempinski Hotel Muscat, Oman.

The convention will return to Muscat for the second consecutive year, following one of its most successful editions to date, which attracted over 300 delegates from the region and the world to network, exchange best practice and learn about the latest technology and market trends in the fertiliser industry.

Dr Abdulrahman Jawahery, President, GPIC, and Vice Chairman, GPCA, will deliver the opening remarks during the event. The keynote address on day one will be presented by Samir al Abdrabbuh, EVP — Agri-Nutrients, SABIC, and Vice Chairman, Fertilizers Committee, GPCA, while John Baffes, Senior Economist, World Bank (Development Prospects Group), will deliver the keynote address on the following day.

Other distinguished speakers include Ismahane Elouafi, Director General of the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), and Khaled Mohammed al Aboodi, Managing Director, Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC).

The agri-nutrient industry has undergone strategic consolidation, underpinned by increased focus on innovation, producing higher value-added products and capitalizing on the opportunities arising in key emerging markets which are driving demand for fertilisers globally.

To address these trends, the GPCA Fertilizer Convention will be held under the theme ‘Transformation: A New Era for the Agri-nutrients Industry’, and will cover a wide variety of topics including food security in the Arabian Gulf region, technology trends and disruptions, strategies for growth, fertiliser market trends and producing enhanced quality fertilisers, among others.

Day zero will include a workshop entitled ‘Human Capital: Making the workforce ready for the future’ which will discuss diversity and inclusion in the fertiliser industry, alongside a series of technical workshops, providing further opportunities for delegates to learn about best global and regional practices from leading technology providers.

Dr Abdulwahab al Sadoun, Secretary General, GPCA, commented: “Building on the success of last year’s edition, we are proud to be organising the 10th GPCA Fertilizer Convention for the second year in Oman.

Over the years, the convention has positioned the Arabian Gulf in the driving seat of industry leadership and innovation, attracting thought leaders, senior industry experts and decision makers to share valuable insight on fast-moving industry topics.

“We will once again showcase our industry’s achievements to a diverse international audience and share key learnings from across the globe on how to meet the challenges affecting the market head on. Addressing global food security remains at the top of the industry’s agenda, and the deployment of innovative technologies and digitalization along the entire value chain will prove especially important to meet this challenging goal. I look forward to welcoming stakeholders from across the board to exchange valuable ideas and learn from one another at this prestigious industry event.”

The GPCA Fertilizer Convention has established itself as the GCC’s leading platform to network, share best practice and exchange ideas for the future in a highly dynamic business landscape. Each year industry experts, thought leaders and senior officials from the GCC and beyond come together to connect, expand their knowledge and share insight into the latest trends driving growth in the fertiliser market.

