Oman to face Iraq in Gulf Cup opener

Oman will defend their Gulf Cup title when they take on Iraq in their opening match of the 24th edition of the tournament in Qatar during November end. Oman are positioned as the fourth team in the draw ceremony which was held in Doha on Wednesday while hosts Qatar were in the first slot.

Iraq and Kuwait were placed in the second and third slots while Yemen team were in the fifth slot.

In the opening match on November 27, Qatar will take on Yemen. The later match will be between Oman and Iraq. 10-time winners Kuwait will take on Yemen on November 30, while Oman will meet the Asian Cup Champions Qatar. On December 3, Oman will play against Yemen while the ‘Red Warriors’ final match will be against Kuwait on December 6.

The top football event at the GCC level will be played as a single round-robin league and the team which earns the highest number of points will be the winner. The champion of the Gulf Cup will receive $2 million as cash prize while the runners-up will get $1 million. All the participated teams will receive half million dollars from the GCC football organising committee.

All the matches of the 24th edition of Gulf Cup will be played at Khalifa International Stadium (one of the Fifa World Cup 2022 venues) from November 27 to December 9. The theme of the tournament will be titled under “Sadifi”.

The tickets for the matches have been on sale from Wednesday and it is available at the official tournament website. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain are not taking part in this edition of the Gulf Cup.

The national team which is coached by Erwin Koeman will be back to action on November 9 as part of the team’s preparation for the upcoming matches at the joint qualification of Fifa World Cup in 2022 and AFC Asian Cup Championship in 2023.

Oman will next play matches at home in November. On November 19, the Sultanate team will host Bangladesh at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. Five days later, Oman will take on India at the same venue.

After the World Cup qualifiers, the Red Warriors will gear up for the

Gulf Cup.

