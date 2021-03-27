Oman to bid for first Hockey 5s World Cup

MUSCAT, MARCH 27 –

Oman will bid for first Hockey 5s World Cup in 2023, announced Captain Talib bin Khamis al Wahaibi, Chairman of the Oman Hockey Association, on Saturday.

“The OHA has received the approval from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth regarding the bid for the Hockey 5s World Cup in 2023. We will submit the bid to the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on March 29’’, Talib al Wahaibi told Observer.

The first edition of Hockey 5s World Cup is scheduled to be held in October 2023 with the participation of 32 teams (16 men and 16 women).

Oman had earlier successfully hosted Asian Champions Trophy from October 18 to 28, 2018 and Asian Games qualifying tournament from March 2 to 10, 2018.

The qualifying tournament for Asian Games Jakarta 2018 and the prestigious Asian Champions Trophy — which saw the heavyweights India and Pakistan as joint winners — were staged at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex hockey turf.

Oman also hosted Men’s Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Cup 2019 in Muscat from December 4 to 14. Oman claimed the runners-up spot in the tournament behind champions China.

China beat Oman in penalties to claim the title.

“The Asian Games qualifiers and Asian Champions Trophy were the milestones in the history of Oman hockey. We hope to secure the rights to host the Hockey 5s World Cup in 2023’’, Talib said.

The OHA chairman said the Sultanate will enter the bid along with four other countries.

“We know the bidding competition will be tough. But we hope to win the bid with our earlier track record of hosting successfull tournaments.”

Talib appreciated the support of His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, and all officials at the ministry for their support for the bid.

“Winning the rights to host this innovative and attractive hockey tournament will open up great horizons and showcase the Sultanate around the world’’, he added.

Hockey 5s World Cup

The inaugural Hockey 5s World Cup would feature 16 teams each in men’s and women’s section.

The five-a-side hockey is the increasingly popular format of the sport, played on a smaller pitch than the 11-a-side version.

The format has become increasingly popular and has featured at the last two Summer Youth Olympic Games.

The FIH said Hockey 5s was a resounding success at Buenos Aires 2018.

Anuroop Athiparambath