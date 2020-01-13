Oman to be affected by trough of low pressure: Met

Muscat: The latest weather analysis of the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre indicated that a trough of low pressure will affect the Sultanate from Tuesday (January 14) till Thursday, January 15.

“The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of rain over governorates of Musandam, Buraimi, North Batinah, South Batinah, Muscat, Dakhliyah, and South al Sharqiyah. The weather event is associated with the fresh northerly winds causing dust raising and hazy conditions over deserts and open areas and moderate to rough sea conditions along most of the Sultanate coasts with wave height ranging between 2 to 3 meters.

PACA has advised all to take precautions during rains and flowing wadis to check the sea state before sailing.