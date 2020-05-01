Oman to be affected by low pressure from Saturday: Met

Muscat: The weather analysis of the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre has indicated that a trough of low pressure ( Al-Brakat Trough) will affect the Sultanate between May 2 and May 4, a statement from Oman Met said.

It is expected that varied intensity of rainfall, occasionally thundershowers associated with fresh wind and hail over governorate of Musandam extending gradually to affect governorates of Al Buraimi, Al Dhahira, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Muscat, Al Dakhliya, North Al Sharqiya, and South Al Sharqiya, with a chance of isolated rain over the mountains and coastal areas of the governorate of Dhofar.

The weather event will be associated with moderate to Fresh southeasterly wind over governorates of Al Wusta and Dhofar which will cause rising of dust.

The sea state will be moderate over most of the coastal areas of the governorate of Musandam and coastal areas of Sea of Oman with a maximum wave height of 2.5 meters.