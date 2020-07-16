Main 

Oman to allow transfer of beehives to Dhofar

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, in coordination with the Supreme Committee, will allow beekeepers to shift their beehives from the northern governorates to Dhofar.

“The decision will be as per conditions specified in Ministerial Decree 105/2017. Those who wish beekeepers can submit their applications to the Agricultural Development Center in the respective governorates,” a statement said.

The ministry has been coordinating with the Supreme Committee to allow beekeepers who wish to transfer their beehives to Dhofar during the period July – October 2020.

This will help them benefit from the comparatively favorable climate in Dhofar during this period.

 

