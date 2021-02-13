Main 

Oman to allow return of camels stuck abroad

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources said that it has decided to allow the entry of camels stuck outside the Sultanate and exempt owners and carriers of camels from all the fines incurred by them during the period between September 2020 and March 2021.

The decision will be based on Article 5 of the Ministerial Resolution 2017/66 issued regarding the regulation of the temporary exit of Omani camels through border crossings outside the Sultanate.

The ministry said that this decision comes in view of the precautionary measures and measures that have been taken to confront the pandemic, stressing that all owners and transporters of camels must bring forms for the characterization of camels, according to which they were allowed to leave the border crossing during the specified period.

 

