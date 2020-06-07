Oman to allow expats change jobs without two-year ban

Muscat: Expatriate employees in Oman will be allowed to change their jobs as per the new decision issued by the Royal Oman Police on Sunday, The decision will be implemented from January 2021.

His Excellency Lieutenant-General Hassan bin Mohsen al Shariqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, has issued Decree 157/2020 amending some provisions of the executive regulations of the Residence of Foreigners Law, which was published in the Official Gazette.

The ROP decision amended some provisions of the executive regulations of the Foreigners Residence Law, issued by Royal Decree 40/15.

Article 1 replaces the text of Article (14) of the executive regulations of the aforementioned residence law for foreigners.

The expatriate resident visa may be transferred from one employer to another who has a license to recruit workers, provided the evidence of the expiry of contract or termination of the employment contract is presented with proof.

There should be an approval of the competent government authority on the second employer’s contract with the expatriate, as per the rules.

The transfer of the resident permit of the family members of the expatriates to the new employer will be allowed.

Article 2 states that until the necessary conditions for their residency transfer are met and the transfer procedures are made, the responsibility of the first employer remains valid in everything related to the residence of the expatriate.

Anything that violates this decision is canceled or contradicts its provisions.

Article 3.

This decision shall be published in the Official Gazette and will be implemented from the first of January 2021.