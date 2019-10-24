Oman thrash Maldives by 297 runs in ACC U-16 tourney

MUSCAT: Known for their bowling exploits at international level, Oman made their presence felt for batting excellence in a whopping 297-run thrashing of Maldives in an ACC Under-16 Western Region clash at Oman Cricket grassy ground 2 in Amerat on Thursday.

Yash Verma scored a superb 107 off 96 to set the tone for a massive total. Oman went on to pile up 336 thanks to brilliant knocks by Kuttiraja Karuthapandian (85 off 45) and captain Amanpreet Singh Sirah (47 off 27) that included two sixes as well. Ahmed Miflal and Mohammed Rayan bagged two wickets each.

Maldives had no clue to Oman bowling, getting dismissed for only 36 as spinner Sanjaya Ravindra and Tanuj Sivakumar ran through its batting, taking 5 for 2 runs and 3 for 12 runs respectively.

In the day’s other game, Kuwait beat Qatar by 9 runs in a low-scoring thriller.

In their first match on Tuesday, Oman had beaten Kuwait by seven wickets. Siddh Hemal Mehta starred in that match with a haul of six wickets for 17 runs. Kuwait who batted first were skittled out for 79 in 26.5 overs. A Bijiji took 3-23. Yash Verma hit 38 as Oman reached 83 for 3 in 21.5 overs.

With two wins, Oman top the Group B with four points from two matches. Qatar, Kuwait have two points each, while Maldives are yet to open account.

UAE are topping Group A with four points from two matches. Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have two each, while Iran are yet to get a point.

Brief scores: Oman 336 for 6 in 35 overs (Yash Verma 107 – 9×4, Kuttiraja Karuthapandian 85 – 9×4, 1×6, Amanpreet Singh 45 – 5×4, 2×6. Ahmed Miflal 2-37, Mohammed Rayan 2-43) thrashed Maldives 36 all out in 24 overs (Mohammed Abaan 11 – 2×4. Sanjaya Ravindra 6-4-2-5, Tanuj Sivakumar 7-2-12-3) by 297 runs.

Kuwait 104 all out off 26 overs (M Bhavsar 33; F Hakim 5-19, A Mir 3-28) beat Qatar 95 all out off 33.5 overs (F Hakim 33 n.o.; A Zaheer 3-8); Man of the Match: Abdullah Zaheer (Kuwait)

