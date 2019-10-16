Oman thrash Canada in military football

Oman blanked Canada 4-0 in football in the Military Games being held in Wuhan, China, from October 14 to 27.

The first goal was headed in by Mohammed bin Salem al Mashari in the 18th minute of the match, who netted the second also in the 30th minute from a direct free kick. The third goal was scored by Saud bin Khamis al Farsi in the 67th minute. Two minutes later, Bassel bin Abdullah al Rawahi managed to score the fourth goal for Oman to make it 4-0.

“This is a deserved victory,” said Tariq bin Shambiya al Balushi, Oman assistant coach. “Our players entered the game with the Canadian military team in high spirits. And in both halves, the Sultanate players gave a strong performance with good technical standard,” he added.

Oman will face Egypt in their next game on Friday.

In their previous meeting, Oman had beaten Egypt on penalties after 2-2 draw in the second Military World Cup held in the Sultanate in 2017.

