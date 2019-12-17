Oman Sport Sports 

Oman Tennis Association to host ITF/ATF West Asia U-14 training camp

MUSCAT: The Oman Tennis Association (OTA) will host an ITF/ATF West U-14 Asia training camp from December 19 to 27 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher. The training camp includes under-14 boys and girls from West Asia, which include the Sultanate, Iran, Iraq, Bahrain, Qatar, Syria and Yemen. It will be held under supervision of International Tennis Federation representative Amir Borghei (pictured), the director of the camp.

This programme has full support from the Asian Tennis Federation as well as from the International Tennis Federation where there will be training through morning and afternoon. The camp is aimed at developing tennis players in the region and refining these stages of the years that need adequate support to develop their levels. The Oman under-14 team participated recently in the West Asian Championship in the United Arab Emirates from December 5 to 15.

