Oman Tennis Association postpones election till May next year

MUSCAT, NOV 22 – The Oman Tennis Association (OTA) has postponed its board elections until May 16, 2021, according to the decision of the Extraordinary General Assembly that was convened recently.

The General Assembly, presided over by Chairman Khalid al Aadi, was attended by 17 clubs and the board members of the OTA at the Al Murooj Grand Hotel in Bausher on November 17.

The meeting was attended by Al Kamil W’al Wafi, Majees, Dhofar, Qurayat, Bidiyah, Rabat, Al Suwaiq, Masirah, Al Wahda, Salalah, Oman Club, Al Itifaq, Nizwa, Al Musannah, Saham, Al Talia and Al Mudhaibi clubs under the OTA.

“The main idea of postponing the election is to give the current board time till Tokyo Olympics to guide the Oman tennis during the challenging period of COVID-19 pandemic,” OTA Chairman Khalid al Aadi said.

“The players are currently training at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex following the medical protocol stipulated by the government authorities. Resumption of OTA tournaments will be decided later,” the OTA chairman said.

OTA sources indicated that a decision is likely during December-January in line with the Davis Cup preparation of Oman team. During the meeting, Saham Club and Masirah Club expressed their reservations on holding the General Assembly while recognising the extra-ordinary situation due to the pandemic.

The representative of the Salalah Club appreciated the efforts of the OTA and the General Assembly.

The representative of the Al Ittifaq Club asked the members of the General Assembly to delegate club officials to discuss the administrative and financial reports. A team was formed to review the minutes of the General Assembly meeting, consisting of the representatives of the Majees, Al Ittifaq and Al Nasr clubs.

Related