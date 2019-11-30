Oman teams finish top two in Phuket Sevens

Oman football teams Italian Soccer Academy (ISA) and AG Team battled in the seven-a-side tournament final held recently at Phuket, Thailand. AG Team edged a fighting ISA 1-0 to claim the title.

In the round-robin matches, ISA beat French Krauts 3-1, blanked Shanghai United 2-0, drew with AG 1-1 and lost to German All Stars Bangkok 3-1. ISA finished second in group stage to enter the semifinals.

ISA beat DHFC Malaysia in the semifinal to set up an all-Omani final.

ISA’s Paulo Koscina from Brazil said the team played very well in the final but luck was not on their part.

Related